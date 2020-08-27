Cincinnati Bengals player Mackensie Alexander’s father found safe, sheriff’s office says

KISSIMMMEE, Fla. (FOX19) - Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander’s father was found safe in Florida Thursday morning, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office.
“He is alive and well. He is in good health and will be turned over to family members,” said Michele Bell, sheriff’s spokeswoman.
She said Jean Odney Alexandre, 65, walked up to the ranger station at Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park about 7:15 a.m.
Authorities remain on scene, she added.
Alexander’s father, who spells his last name differently, went missing Monday when he apparently became lost in the woods in an area where he was picking palmetto berries in northwest Okeechobee County, sheriff’s records show.
His son left Bengals training camp to join the search for him, according to ESPN.
Alexander, 26, was arrested on a battery charge Tuesday in Collier County.
Bond was set at $2,000 during his first court appearance Wednesday in Collier County Circuit Court.
He was also ordered not to have contact with the victim and must turn in any weapons.
Another man, Eveins Clement, was also arrested and charged with battery in the incident.
“We are aware of the situation. We have no further comment at this time,” Emily Parker, a Bengals spokeswoman, wrote in an email to FOX19 NOW Wednesday morning.
We are trying to reach the Benagls again Thursday and Alexander and will continue to update this breaking story.
