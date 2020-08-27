3 arrested, 1 sought in connection with shooting death of 19-year-old

MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - The Manning Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a 19-year-old on Wednesday in Manning.
Officials said three suspects -- Markel Antonio Dennis, Tyler S. McBride, and Demadrae Isaiah Dennis -- have each been arrested in connection with the shooting and charged with accessory after the fact of murder. However, officials are still searching for one suspect.
The suspect has been identified as Latique Rittenhour.
Authorities said the shooting happened around 12:20 p.m. on Dickson Street. The victim of the shooting was identified as 19-year-old Travon Stinney Stukes. According to police, Stukes was shot during an altercation.
After the shooting, Stukes was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
If you have any information about this shooting, please call the Manning Police Department at 803-435-8859.
