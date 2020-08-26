WIS Back-to-school special: COVID and the Classroom

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the first time in months, some districts in the Midlands have made their way back into the classroom while others return in the coming days.
This year is vastly different as schools juggle hybrid learning schedules and social distancing within classrooms. Students are being required to wear masks.
All of this presents a unique challenge for educators, administrators, students and parents. And there is still a lot of uncertainty about what to expect in the new school year.
WIS put together its COVID and the Classroom special to answer your questions and concerns.
The entire WIS news team went to districts throughout the Midlands -- talking with superintendents, school nurses, teachers and parents to give you a glimpse at the “new normal.”
South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman and state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell joined the live show to provide as much insight as possible.
Watch the full special in three parts below:
