TROPICS: Laura makes landfall as a major category 4 hurricane

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re keeping an eye on Laura as it moves through the southeast.
First Alert Tropical Headlines:
- Laura makes landfall as a major category 4 hurricane in Louisiana.
- Laura will produce devastating storm surge, flash flooding, strong winds and severe storms over portions of Louisiana and eastern Texas.
- Some of Laura’s remnant moisture could affect parts of South Carolina by the weekend.
First Alert Weather Story:
Laura has brought devastating conditions to portions of the northern Gulf Coast late last night into this morning.
At 4 a.m. Thursday, Laura had sustained winds of 120 mph. The storm was moving north at 15 mph. The pressure was at 948 mb. It was located over Lake Charles, LA.
We can expect heavy rain, flash flooding, catastrophic storm surge and strong, gusty winds throughout the day today.
As the storm travels north and moves over land, it will rapidly weaken. However, its moisture will linger around for a few days.
Parts of South Carolina could see some of Laura’s remnant moisture by the weekend, especially Saturday, as the storm weakens and travels to our north as a cold front scoops up some of the storm’s moisture.
For now, rain chances are around 40% for the Midlands Saturday. We’ll keep you posted.
