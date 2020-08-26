TROPICS: Laura has become a major hurricane and will make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re keeping an eye on Laura and its potential impacts on the U.S. over the next few days.
First Alert Tropical Headlines:
- Laura is a category 3 major hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico.
- It is expected to become a category 4 storm by this afternoon.
- The system is forecast to make landfall in either Texas or Louisiana tonight or early Thursday morning.
- Some of Laura’s remnant moisture could move into parts of South Carolina by the weekend.
First Alert Weather Story:
Laura will continue to strengthen as it moves over the Gulf of Mexico and toward the norther Gulf Coast.
At 8 a.m. Wednesday, Laura had sustained winds at 115 mph. The storm was moving northwest at 15 mph. The pressure was at 963 mb. It was located about 280 miles southeast of Lake Charles, LA.
As the storm travels over the warm water of the Gulf of Mexico, it is forecast become a major category 4 hurricane then weaken to a category 3 before it makes landfall in either Texas or Louisiana tonight or Thursday morning.
Those areas are bracing for major impact from Laura, which could bring heavy rain, flooding, storm surge and strong winds. Shear, or fast moving winds aloft, will weaken it a little as it approaches the shore to a category 3.
Parts of South Carolina could see some of Laura’s remnant moisture by the weekend, especially Saturday, as the storm weakens and travels to our north as a cold front scoops up some of the storm’s moisture.
For now, rain chances are around 40% for the Midlands Saturday. We’ll keep you posted.
