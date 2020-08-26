SCHP searching for suspect in Lexington Co. hit-and-run

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for information regarding a hit-and-run collision that occurred on Busbee Road near Pasture Road in Lexington County on Aug. 21.
Officials say the incident happened at 9:30 p.m. when a vehicle ran off the left side of the road and hit a pedestrian. The pedestrian sustained serious injuries.
SCHP says that the suspect was driving a black 2007-2014 Chevrolet or GMC Pickup or SUV. The vehicle was seen leaving the scene traveling west on Busbee Road towards Fish Hatchery Road.
The vehicle should have damage to the headlight on the driver’s side as well as a missing side mirror.
Anyone with information on the identity of the person responsible is asked to call SCHP at 803-896-9621 or crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.
