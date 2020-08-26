SC employment officials apply for grant that could provide extra $300 for unemployed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce have submitted an application to FEMA that would provide an additional $300 to those who are unemployed.
FEMA’s Lost Wages Assistance program was created by President Donald Trump in an effort to provide help to those who have filed for unemployment. The program was created in response to the expiration of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
If the state’s application is accepted, claimants would receive an additional $300 in benefits in addition to the weekly benefit amount they’re already receiving.
“Deciding whether or not it was in the state’s best interest to apply for these funds was not an easy decision,” said DEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey. “Taking the time to weigh the options in order to best mitigate the state’s risk and ensure it wouldn’t cost South Carolina taxpayers was the right thing for the governor and legislators to do.”
Once the program becomes active in South Carolina, payments will be retroactive to August 1. However, funding from the Lost Wages Assistance program comes through a grant from FEMA and it has a funding cap. When the funding is exhausted, payments from the Lost Wages Assistance program will end.
If funds are not exhausted, payments from the program will end on December 26, 2020.
Currently, South Carolina’s grant application is awaiting federal approval.
