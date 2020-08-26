SC Department of Corrections suspends visitation, volunteers to limit COVID-19 exposure

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections will be extending suspensions for visitation and volunteers until Sept. 30.
No visitors or volunteers will be allowed to enter institutions, and labor and work crews will not be able to go out into the community.
All routine transfers between institutions have also suspended. Transfers for security and medical reasons will continue as needed. Inmates will attend court and parole hearings virtually.
Inmates will continue to get two free 5-minute calls each week, even those with telephone restrictions.
SCDC says these measures have been put in place to ensure everyone’s health and safety from COVID-19 and the potential impact on its staff, offenders, volunteers, and visitors.
SCDC will also resume accepting and processing newly sentenced offenders from county detention facilities at Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center on Sept. 1. The staff has established a system to isolate arriving inmates and identify those who might be infected with COVID-19.
Inmates are required to be screened for symptoms before they leave the county detention facility, and they will be screened, tested, and quarantined after arrival.
The department stopped receiving new inmates at Kirkland in April, then opened a temporary reception center at Lieber in May. That center closed in July when incoming inmates tested positive for COVID-19.
Department officials have been working closely with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control for the latest information and guidance about the spread of this virus. SCDC remains diligent in its efforts to protect offenders and staff. Future updates about COVID19 will be posted on our website, www.doc.sc.gov
