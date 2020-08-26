Rick Henry shares positive update after prostate surgery

ORLANDO (WIS) - WIS Sports Director Rick Henry shared some good news Wednesday, about a week after he underwent surgery for prostate cancer.
Rick said his surgery went very well and his doctors said things are looking good right now.
“I’m going to be resting, mending and looking forward to covering some football,” Rick said from Florida, where his surgery happened.
He decided to share his story to encourage other men to get regular health screenings.
Rick said his cancer was caught early, thankfully.
“One thing I want to tell other men -- if you’re not seeing a doctor on a regular basis, it’s time to start,” he said.
Rick is still recovering but expects to be back on the air here at WIS in about six weeks.
