Report: $668 Million CARES Act funding yet to be allocated in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina received $1.9 Billion from the CARES Act.
It hasn't all been spent, yet.
In June, Governor Henry McMaster signed into law Act 142 (which laid out where the money would go).
Part 1 of the act allocated almost $1.23 Billion for reimbursements related to COVID-19 expenses for a variety of agencies and organizations.
Wednesday, the South Carolina House Ways and Means CARES Act Ad Hoc Committee heard updates on that effort from the Executive Budget Office.
EBO Director Brian Gaines gave a report outlining that as of August 24, only $503 Million had been disbursed.
The remaining funding for phase 1 is $733 million.
The EBO report showed 515 requests for funding are currently being reviewed, worth almost $270 million.
So far, 40 requests (representing the $503 million) have been approved.
91 requests (worth more than $60 million) have either been denied or returned.
He also reported $668 million is yet to be allocated and will be addressed in phase 2 of the disbursement.
He cited more than $1 Billion in projected needs for schools, governments, and hospitals through the end of the year.
Hospitals alone are expected to spend $471 million to combat COVID-19.
The committee has two more hearings to make recommendations on where the left over funding from phase 1 and the funding from phase 2 should go.
Subcommittee chairman Rep. Kirkman Finlay III (R-Richland County) said he will need to hear from all parties before making a decision.
"I don't think we're going to struggle to find places for it go, I think we're going to struggle to do a good job making sure it gets spent thoughtfully," he said.
Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter (D-Orangeburg County) said paying essential state employees and testing are priorities for her.
“I’m really concerned with the slowdown and the number of tests that are being given. The concern is whether or not we can look at numbers coming from DHEC that talk about rates going down,” Cobb-Hunter said.
She went on to state: "Surely if we aren't testing as many people, then naturally the rates are going down."
The next subcommittee hearing is scheduled for Sept. 2.
