Police need help finding Columbia woman missing for 3 weeks
Barbara Diamond, 44, was last seen Aug. 5 off Broad River Road near I-20. (Source: RCSD)
By Laurel Mallory | August 26, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT - Updated August 26 at 12:25 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies want the public’s help to find a missing Columbia woman who has not been seen since the beginning of August.

Barbara Diamond, 44, is a Black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She’s described as 5-foot 6-inches tall and about 285 pounds, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

Diamond was last seen Aug. 5 off Broad River Road near the Taco Bell, deputies said. That’s near the I-20 interchange in northwest Columbia, across from the Dutch Square Center.

Her family has not heard from her since she was last seen.

Deputies say Diamond has a medical condition and needs medicine that she does not have with her.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she is should call 911 or submit a tip through crimesc.com.

