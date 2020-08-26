Police need help finding Columbia woman missing for 3 weeks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies want the public’s help to find a missing Columbia woman who has not been seen since the beginning of August.
Barbara Diamond, 44, is a Black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She’s described as 5-foot 6-inches tall and about 285 pounds, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.
Diamond was last seen Aug. 5 off Broad River Road near the Taco Bell, deputies said. That’s near the I-20 interchange in northwest Columbia, across from the Dutch Square Center.
Her family has not heard from her since she was last seen.
Deputies say Diamond has a medical condition and needs medicine that she does not have with her.
Anyone who sees her or knows where she is should call 911 or submit a tip through crimesc.com.
