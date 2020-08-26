Pence formally accepts renomination at RNC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/AP) - Vice President Mike Pence was the keynote speaker Wednesday night at the Republican National Convention.
Pence made his argument for another four years of him and President Donald Trump.
Wednesday night’s theme was “Land of Heroes.”
The night’s lineup also included Clarence Henderson, who participated in the 1960 Greensboro, North Carolina, Woolworth lunch counter sit-ins.
The president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, also spoke, as well as several administration officials including departing Counselor Kellyanne Conway, the manager of Trump’s 2016 general election campaign, and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
The program also featured prominent female lawmakers, including Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Joni Ernst, as well as some of the party’s rising stars: Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota and Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York.
Reps. Dan Crenshaw of Texas and Lee Zeldin of New York, both Iraq War veterans, appeared alongside more members of Trump’s family.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.