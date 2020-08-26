Pence formally accepts renomination at RNC

Pence formally accepts renomination at RNC
The RNC's first day in Charlotte featured surprise appearances from President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. (Source: @Mike_Pence/Twitter)
By WIS News 10 Staff and Associated Press | August 26, 2020 at 7:43 PM EDT - Updated August 27 at 10:36 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/AP) - Vice President Mike Pence was the keynote speaker Wednesday night at the Republican National Convention.

Pence made his argument for another four years of him and President Donald Trump.

Wednesday night’s theme was “Land of Heroes.”

The night’s lineup also included Clarence Henderson, who participated in the 1960 Greensboro, North Carolina, Woolworth lunch counter sit-ins.

The president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, also spoke, as well as several administration officials including departing Counselor Kellyanne Conway, the manager of Trump’s 2016 general election campaign, and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

The program also featured prominent female lawmakers, including Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Joni Ernst, as well as some of the party’s rising stars: Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota and Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York.

Reps. Dan Crenshaw of Texas and Lee Zeldin of New York, both Iraq War veterans, appeared alongside more members of Trump’s family.

