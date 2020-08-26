2020 Okra Strut canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, budget

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The 2020 Okra Strut Festival has been canceled, according to town officials.
The festival, which was scheduled to take place on Sept. 25-26, would have been the 47th Okra Strut Festival.
According to town officials, the festival has been canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns. The town council also did not approve the adjusted budget for the festival during Tuesday’s meeting.
“It wasn’t because of one issue,” Irmo Mayor Barry Walker said. “It wasn’t because of the money. It wasn’t because of COVID. It was a combination of both. With me not having confidence in expenditures like that right now and turning around and having the virtual Okra Strut, which is safer than the live [Okra Strut], it’s just you don’t know how many people are going to show up to that.”
Plans are now underway to hold the Okra Strut Festival in 2021.
