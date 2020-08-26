Officials: Former South Congaree PD reserve officer arrested after stealing 2 dogs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 34-year-old man has been arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department after two dogs were stolen from a woman’s house.
Officials said Devrinn Washington has been charged with first-degree burglary and grand larceny after a woman reported someone broke into her home on Sandra Drive and stole her Siberian Husky and Teacup Pomeranian on August 18. After investigating the incident, authorities determined it was Washington who stole the dogs.
Washington was a reserve officer for the South Congaree Police Department.
He was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center after being taken into custody on Wednesday in West Columbia.
