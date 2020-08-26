Multiple marijuana plants seized during response to domestic incident, shooting

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has seized multiple marijuana plants and firearms after a domestic situation turned into a shooting.
On August 21, deputies were dispatched to the home on Derwent Drive in response to a shooting incident.
Upon arrival, they found a 48-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man who had been shot after a domestic situation escalated with their adult son.
The female victim was transported from the scene to Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital. She was released the next day.
The male victim was flown from the scene to Prisma Health Richland Hospital. He remains in critical condition.
While at the residence, deputies saw multiple marijuana plants in plain view and obtained a search warrant for the house.
Nine marijuana plants and multiple firearms were found during the search.
The son, 21-year-old Kevin Dwight Starnes has been arrested and charged for filing a false report of a felony, obstruction, and manufacturing marijuana.
The shooting incident remains under investigation and more charges are expected.
