LIVE TONIGHT: Pence to formally accept renomination at RNC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/AP) - Vice President Mike Pence is the keynote speaker Wednesday night at the Republican National Convention.
Watch the vice president’s address live here and on the WIS News Facebook page. He’s scheduled to speak in the 10 p.m. hour.
Pence will make his argument for another four years of him and President Donald Trump.
Wednesday night’s theme is “Land of Heroes.”
The night’s lineup will also include Clarence Henderson, who participated in the 1960 Greensboro, North Carolina, Woolworth lunch counter sit-ins for what Trump’s team said would be a discussion of “peaceful protest.”
Also speaking will be the president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, as well as several administration officials including departing Counselor Kellyanne Conway, the manager of Trump’s 2016 general election campaign, and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
The program also features prominent female lawmakers, including Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Joni Ernst, as well as some of the party’s rising stars: Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota and Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York. Reps. Dan Crenshaw of Texas and Lee Zeldin of New York, both Iraq War veterans, were appearing alongside more members of Trump’s family.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.