Lexington virtual academy students receive iPads, Chrome books in preparation for school year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Two has been welcoming back students this week for their LEAP days, including their students who opted for the virtual academy this year instead of returning to the classroom.
At the Saluda River Academy for the Arts, the virtual academy students spent Tuesday and Wednesday at school picking up their iPads and Chrome Books while learning about what their classrooms will look like.
The principal said its one of the only days throughout the entire year that these students will physically be in a classroom.
The rest of the year the students will be learning remotely at home using different platforms such as seesaw or google classroom on an iPad or Chrome Book based on what grade the student is in.
“Students are excited and we are excited to have them back in the building even if it’s just for the one day,” Saluda Academy for the Arts Principle Jim LeBlanc said. “But to be able to touch base with them, check on their social, emotional status and make sure they have everything they need to be successful this year—they’ve been really excited to get started back in school.”
Throughout their virtual school day, students will watch videos, play interactive games, and be given assignments that must be completed each day for attendance. Every elementary school student was given a device, as well as bags of school supplies to complete their activities each day.
“During the course of the day students will be expected to participate in the learning which will be more structured than last year,” LeBlanc said.
LeBlanc said many parents who chose the virtual option said they were worried about spacing in classrooms and their child staying safe. Christopher Jones, a parent of two students at the academy, said he’s happy with the virtual option.
“I know there’s going to be some glitches and hiccups but that’s with anything,” Jones said.
He said he chose the virtual option for safety concerns
“It just did away with any possibility of having to worry what they might come in contact with during a seven-hour day,” Jones said
LeBlanc said virtual learning has expanded the world of education permanently.
“I think this is just another tool in the toolbelt to help us reach the students we serve,” LeBlanc said.
LeBlanc said about a third of their students chose the virtual academy. Lexington Two begins school on September 8th.
