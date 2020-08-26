Former SC teacher sentenced to 5 years in prison for solicitation of a minor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former South Carolina teacher has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal solicitation of a minor.
Officials say, between the dates of April 7 and April 10, 2017, Kenneth McWilliams contacted a minor victim through Facebook Messenger.
McWilliams engaged in numerous conversations with the victim that referenced meeting to engage in sexual activity.
On April 11, 2017, the victim’s mother met with a deputy at the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and said that she found inappropriate messages to her daughter from McWilliams. McWilliams was a middle school teacher at the time of the incident
Lt. Darren Miles of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department conducted separate interviews with the victim and McWilliams. McWilliams admitted to deputies that he engaged in sexual conversations and sent nude images to the minor.
McWilliams was arrested on April 18, 2017. While out on bond, McWilliams was seen by administrators visiting the victim’s school.
During an interview with Lt. Miles after this incident, McWilliams admitted that he had visited the victim at the school more than once. He also admitted to communicating with the victim with messages that were sexual in nature.
McWilliams was re-arrested on September 7, 2018.
Judge Brown sentenced McWilliams to 10 years in prison, provided that he serves five years the balance is suspended and 5 years probation. The judge gave him credit for 717 days served.
McWilliams will be required to register as a sex offender.
This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Quentin Gaddy.
