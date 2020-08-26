First Alert Forecast: Tracking Laura and its potential impacts on the Midlands by the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking Laura and its potential impacts on the Midlands by Saturday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy. A few isolated showers are possible (20%). Watch out for patchy fog. Lows will be in the 70s.
· A few isolated showers are possible Thursday (20%) with highs in the mid 90s.
· A few showers and storms are also possible Friday (30%). Highs in the lower 90s.
· We're also tracking Laura, which is forecast to make landfall in either Texas or Louisiana tonight into early Thursday morning.
· Here in the Midlands, we could see a few showers and/or storms Saturday due in part from Laura’s remnant moisture (40% rain chance).
· High temperatures will be in the lower 90s this weekend.
First Alert Weather Story:
But first, as we move through your Wednesday night, a few showers are possible. Rain chances are around 20%. Otherwise, we'll see partly cloudy skies. Some fog is possible overnight into Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the 70s.
On Thursday, rain chances are around 20%. So, we're expecting just a few isolated showers and storms around the Midlands. High temperatures will climb into the mid 90s.
A few scattered showers and storms are also possible Friday (30% chance). High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.
Let's watch the weekend forecast as we track some remnant moisture from Laura, especially by Saturday. A cold front to our north will scoop up some of Laura's remnant moisture. As that cold front pushes southward and some humid flow pushes northward from the ocean, we could see a few scattered showers and storms. Rain chances are around 40% for now. We'll need to watch for the possibility of strong or severe storms by Saturday. We'll keep you posted. Highs will be near 90.
Not as much rain is forecast for Sunday. Highs will be in the low 90s.
Let’s talk about the tropics. Laura will make landfall in either Texas or Louisiana tonight or early Thursday morning as a catastrophic hurricane. In fact, it could potentially make landfall as a category 4 hurricane.
Laura will bring devastating impacts to parts of Texas and Louisiana such as storm surge, heavy rain, flash flooding, severe storms and strong winds. As the storm continues moving over land, it will weaken over the next few days. However, the storm’s remnant moisture could still affect parts of the Midlands by Saturday.
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers. (20%). Areas of Patchy Fog. Lows in the 70s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Storms Possible (30%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Scattered Storms (40%). Highs near 90.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.