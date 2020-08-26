First Alert Forecast: Tracking Laura and its potential impacts on the Midlands by the weekend

Let's watch the weekend forecast as we track some remnant moisture from Laura, especially by Saturday. A cold front to our north will scoop up some of Laura's remnant moisture. As that cold front pushes southward and some humid flow pushes northward from the ocean, we could see a few scattered showers and storms. Rain chances are around 40% for now. We'll need to watch for the possibility of strong or severe storms by Saturday. We'll keep you posted. Highs will be near 90.