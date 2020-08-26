Fairfield Co. man arrested man in connection with stolen vehicle from Richland County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 33-year-old Jesse Duke in with a stolen vehicle from Richland County.
On August 21, a patrol deputy saw a suspicious vehicle near McCrorey-Liston Elementary School.
While investigating the vehicle the driver fled on foot. That driver was later identified as Duke.
Officials later learned that the vehicle had been stolen from Richland County.
A search warrant was conducted on Duke’s residence on Pine Isle Drive. During the search, numerous stolen items, including tools, firearms, computers, and a golf cart, were found.
Investigators are working to identify the owners of the items recovered from the property.
Duke is expected to receive additional charges from Fairfield, Richland, and Lexington counties.
This investigation is ongoing.
