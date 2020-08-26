Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander arrested in Florida

NAPLES, Fla. (FOX19) - Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander is under arrest on a battery charge in Florida, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
Alexander, 26, is held without bond at the county jail, according to his online booking sheet. He is expected to make his first court appearance in the case at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Collier County Circuit Court, court officials said.
Another man, Eveins Clement, was also arrested and charged with battery in the incident.
“We are aware of the situation. We have no further comment at this time,” Emily Parker, a Bengals spokeswoman, wrote in an email to FOX19 NOW Wednesday morning.
Alexander left training camp to assist in the search for his missing father, ESPN reports.
According to the arrest report, officers said when they arrived the victim had a noticeable injury to his lip and forehead. The victim’s son told officers his father was battered by both suspects.
The victim stated that Alexander and Clement arrived at his house to “discuss an incident that had transpired the day prior.”
The arrest report states law enforcement was present upon their arrival to discuss the incident. Once Alexander and Clement were let inside the residence, law enforcement left.
It was then when the suspects began to interrogate the victim regarding the incident, according to the arrest report, and they tried to convince the victim into leaving with them in their vehicle.
“The victim refused to leave with the suspects due to fear of retaliation from the prior incident,” the report says.
According to the report, after the victim continued to refuse to go with the suspects, one suspect held the victim down and the other struck the victim in face several times.
Alexander and Clement fled from the scene when they heard the sound of approaching sirens, and were arrested during a traffic stop.
The report says the incident is related to a previous missing persons case.
Officials with the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office confirm to FOX19 NOW 65-year-old Jean Odney Alexandre is Alexander’s father despite the different spellings of the last name. They also confirm an active search is underway for the man who went missing Monday.
They referred us to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office for further information, saying it was their case.
We have reached out to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office for comment.
