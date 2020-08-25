LIVE: RNC Day 2 features Melania, Pompeo and Trump

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The second day of the Republican National Convention is expected to feature First lady Melania Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and several others.
President Donald Trump appeared frequently during the first day of his party’s convention. While he is expected to make an appearance during prime-time Tuesday night, details haven’t been released.
First lady Melania Trump is set to give the marquee address from the Rose Garden. She has focused on anti-bullying initiatives during her tenure in the White House.
Pompeo is expected to praise the Trump administration’s foreign policy record, including the recent U.S.-brokered deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, in an address recorded while he’s in Jerusalem on government business.
The theme for the evening is “Land of Opportunity,” with speakers planning to highlight Trump’s policies on trade, abortion, and the opioid crisis. Two of the president’s children, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump, are scheduled, along with Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer.
Other speakers include anti-abortion activist Abby Johnson; Maine lobsterman Jason Joyce; Mary Ann Mendoza, an Arizona woman whose police officer son was killed in an accident caused by a man in the country illegally; and Nicholas Sandmann, a Kentucky teenager who gained attention last year for a widely shared video of his interaction with a Native American man, Nathan Phillips, during demonstrations in Washington. Sandmann and Phillips later said they were trying to defuse tensions among conflicting groups at the Lincoln Memorial.
The program starts at 8:30 p.m. ET (a half-hour earlier than the DNC convention) and runs through 11 p.m. ET.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.