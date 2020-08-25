VIDEO: CPD seeks suspects after breaking into convenience store, stealing lottery tickets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is looking for a man and a woman in connection with the theft of lottery tickets from a convenience store on Trotter Road.
Officials said the incident happened at 1 a.m. Tuesday at the Shiv Food Mart. Investigators believe the man helped the woman get into the store by breaking the front glass door. The woman ran into the store and stole hundreds of dollars worth of lottery tickets, according to investigators.
CPD believes the duo used a light-colored Honda Accord with the license plate covered to leave the scene.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
