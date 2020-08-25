UofSC places 2 Greek Village houses in quarantine due to COVID-19 cases

“We moved quickly to identify positive students and then to quarantine the impacted houses and its residents,” UofSC President Bob Caslen said in a statement. “Our modeling shows that we will see an increase of cases as our students return. I remain confident in our ability to mitigate cases through testing, compliant student behaviors and the wearing of face coverings. Our campus community can be assured that we will act quickly and decisively if student behaviors are not compliant. The health, safety and wellbeing of our students is our number one priority, and we will take all appropriate measures to protect and care for the members of our campus community.”