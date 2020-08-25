TN man arrested for human trafficking in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO. Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say a victim of human trafficking is now safe, and man has been arrested.
Trooper say 40-year-old Steven Hargrove, of La Vergne, Tennesee, is charged with promoting human trafficking of a victim under the age of 18.
Troopers say Monday night, they spotted a car that matched the description of the car connected to a missing persons case.
They say it was pulling into the Circle K Gas Station on KY 54.
Troopers say Hargrove was driving the car, and the victim was with him.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.