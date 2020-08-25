Sumter Co. man arrested after drugs, guns found in home during search

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 35-year-old Tamar Brown on drug and weapon charges.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies searching the home on Artesian Drive on August 19 found more than 134.7 grams of marijuana, 47 grams of methamphetamine, three guns, and more than $1,800 in cash.
Brown has been charged with his second offense of trafficking methamphetamine, a second offense of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Brown was released on bond on August 20.
