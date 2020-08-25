Sheriff: Moncks Corner man charged in 2 murders after crash leads to shooting

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Moncks Corner man is facing two counts of murder after a traffic accident turned into a deadly shooting Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 521 in Georgetown County.
Sheriff Carter Weaver announced the arrest of 23-year-old Ty Sheem Ha Sheem Walters II. He faces two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.
Walters’ arrest stems from an investigation that started just after 5 p.m. when deputies responded to a shooting that occurred near the intersection of Indian Hut Road and Highmarket Street.
When deputies arrived, they determined that multiple people had been shot during an altercation that resulted from a traffic accident, and that the shooter had fled the scene on foot. Authorities had reported that three people were shot in the incident.
“Investigators combed the scene for evidence and questioned multiple witnesses, and deputies deployed tracking bloodhound K9s in the woods nearby,” GCSO officials said.
Eventually, deputies located Walters and took him into custody. He was transported to the Georgetown County Detention Center, where he awaits warrant service.
The investigation is continuing.
Deputies are asking anyone who was in the area of Highmarket Street and Indian Hut Road round 5 p.m. and witnessed the incident to call Senior Investigator Hank Carrison at (843) 436-6058.
Earlier this afternoon, the sheriff’s office had been advising residents of the community near the incident scene to remain indoors.
“Residents of the Nine Mile Curve area can resume normal activities,” GCSO officials said. “They had been advised to remain indoors while the suspect was on the run.”
