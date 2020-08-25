Richland One school temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19, teachers concerned about lack of PPE

Teachers from Arden Elementary, Burton-Pack Elementary, and Hyatt Park Elementary say their schools are not approving teacher’s requests to work from home. “What I want to find out from the administration is what kind of guidelines have you provided to the principals to make sure they’re making the appropriate decisions for these teachers? I do know that conflicting emails went out a couple of weeks ago regarding teachers who had applied to participate in the all-virtual program and teachers receiving emails indicating they were approved to teach virtually, and then shortly after that, they received emails that they didn’t,” explained Milling.