First Alert Forecast: Tracking the heat, storms and Laura in the Gulf of Mexico

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re keeping an eye on the heat and storms here at home. We’re also tracking Laura in the Gulf of Mexico.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible (20-30%). Lows will be in the 70s.
· A few isolated showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday (20%) with highs in the low to mid 90s, but we're not expecting a washout.
· A few showers and storms are also possible Friday (30%). Highs in the 90s.
· We're also tracking Laura, which is forecast to make landfall in either Texas or Louisiana Wednesday night/early Thursday morning. · Here in the Midlands, we could see a few showers and/or storms Saturday due in part from Laura's remnant moisture.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, a few showers are possible. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Otherwise, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Some fog is possible overnight into Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the 70s.
A few isolated showers are possible Wednesday (20%). We will see low clouds and fog to start. Then, gradually, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.
On Thursday, rain chances are around 20%. So, we're expecting just a few isolated showers around the Midlands. High temperatures will climb into the mid 90s.
A few showers and storms are also possible Friday into your weekend with highs in the 90s. In fact, let's watch the weekend forecast as we track some remnant moisture from Laura, especially by Saturday. Rain chances are around 40% as the storm tracks just to our north that day. Some showers and storms could develop, so we'll watch the forecast closely.
Not as much rain is forecast for Sunday. Highs will be in the low 90s.
Let’s talk about the tropics. Laura continues to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico. In fact, it is expected to become a major hurricane before making landfall in either Texas or Louisiana by Wednesday night/early Thursday morning. Again, parts of the Midlands could see some of Laura’s remnant moisture by the weekend.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain/Storms (20-30%). Areas of Fog. Lows in the 70s.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Storms Possible (30%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Highs near 90.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Stray Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.
