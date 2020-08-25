First Alert Forecast: Hot & Humid for the rest of the week, all eyes on Laura

High pressure over the region will give us more sunshine today and will heat us up as well! Highs are in the mid 90s and humidity is rather high too. There’s a stalled out stationary front that has drier air to the north of the NC/SC border and really humid air to the south. Since we are on the humid side of the front our heat index values will be near 101 to 102. With the heat and humidity expect a 20% chance of some showers and storms this afternoon.