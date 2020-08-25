First Alert Forecast: Hot & Humid for the rest of the week, all eyes on Laura

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s going to be hot and humid with heat index values near 101 today. We’re also watching Hurricane Laura.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Temps rise into the mid 90s today and heat index values will be near 101.
· A few showers and storms are possible Thursday & Friday (30%). Highs in the mid to low 90s.
· We’re also tracking Laura, which is forecast to make landfall in either Texas or Louisiana tonight/early Thursday morning. · Here in the Midlands, we could see a few showers and/or storms and a little wind Saturday due in part from Laura’s remnant moisture.
First Alert Weather Story:
High pressure over the region will give us more sunshine today and will heat us up as well! Highs are in the mid 90s and humidity is rather high too. There’s a stalled out stationary front that has drier air to the north of the NC/SC border and really humid air to the south. Since we are on the humid side of the front our heat index values will be near 101 to 102. With the heat and humidity expect a 20% chance of some showers and storms this afternoon.
Thursday is also hot and humid. The only really big change is the chance of afternoon thunder goes up to 30%. Morning lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the mid 90s.
The high pressure system moves east on Friday and we have a few more clouds and a 30% chance of showers and storms by the afternoon once again. Highs are in the low 90s.
Remnants of Laura (post tropical cyclone) will be to our north on Saturday. This could bring more clouds and breezy winds around 15-25mph to the Midlands. The chance of rain and a few storms has gone up to 40%. With more cloud coverage and the breeze we will see cooler temps near 90.
By Sunday what’s left of Laura moves out of the region and we have partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
Tropics:
Laura continues to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico. In fact, it is expected to become a major hurricane before making landfall in either Texas or Louisiana by tonight/early Thursday morning with winds near 120mph. Again, parts of the Midlands could see some of Laura’s remnant moisture by the weekend.
Today: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Storms Possible (30%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Breezy. Chance of Storms (40%). Highs near 90.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Stray Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.
