Family members of Columbia teen who died in officer-involved shooting want case reopened

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Several members of Joshua Ruffin’s family and the Radical Justice Network spoke to members of the media on Tuesday in an effort to have his case reopened.
Ruffin, 17, was shot and killed during a chase by a Columbia police officer in April. Officials said the department received reports of car break-ins near Monticello Road and Columbia College Drive. While patrolling the area, an officer saw Ruffin walking and stopped to speak with him. As the officer got out of his patrol car, Ruffin ran, according to the police department.
Police said Ruffin pulled a gun during the foot chase, which caused the officer to fire. Ruffin was shot in the head.
Two months later, Solicitor Byron E. Gipson announced the officer who fired the fatal shot that killed Ruffin would not face charges.
In a press release, Ruffin’s family alleges “there has been a cover-up in the case due to the delay in getting information about the shooting.” Ruffin’s family and the Radical Justice Network requested the Department of Justice and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office reopen the case and prosecute the officer who fired the fatal shot.
“We want a civilian independent agency to investigate all police shooting and we do not want a solicitor who’s in the county to make no decision in any police shooting,” Radical Justice Network Founder Elder James Johnson said. “We want a solicitor to come from outside of the county.”
\Hours after the press conference, Gipson released the following statement:
“On June 24, 2020, I gave a 90-minute press conference detailing my analysis of the shooting involving Officer Davis and Joshua Ruffin. I presented facts, explained the applicable law, answered questions about the process, and ultimately, spoke at length about my decision not to prosecute. I have not received any additional evidence that would lead me to re-evaluate my decision. Public requests for Justice Department, The Attorney General’s Office, and others to review the evidence are not uncommon in many cases like this. That being said, I am confident in the decision that I have reached. "
