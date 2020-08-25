Deputies in Clarendon Co. seek missing 50-year-old man with epilepsy

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Neil “Doc” David.
Officials said David was last seen on August 23 leaving Manning Lane Apartments between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. riding a black Kimco scooter.
Authorities said David was wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt with red detail, a neon green safety vest, and a helmet.
Officials said David suffers from epilepsy, but he keeps his medication with him normally.
If you have any information about David’s whereabouts, please call the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at 803-435-4414.
