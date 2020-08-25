CPD: Arrest made in connection with hit and run in North Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit has made an arrest in connection with a hit and run involving a pedestrian.
Johnny Ace Perry, 54, is charged with hit and run with great bodily injury, failure to render aid, and driving under suspension.
The incident occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. on August 24.
Officials say Perry allegedly hit a 47-year-old man who was operating a motorized wheelchair on Columbia College Drive near North Main Street.
The victim fell to the ground and injured his head on the pavement. Medical staff at a local hospital has listed the victim in stable condition.
Perry turned himself in to CPD Tuesday afternoon. He will be housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
