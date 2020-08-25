Coroner: Father, stepdaughter fatally shot after traffic crash dispute in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has named the two people fatally shot Monday during a reported fight over a traffic crash.
Coroner Kenny Johnson identified the victims as Charles Nicholas Wall, 45, and Laura Ashley Anderson, 21, both of Georgetown.
Wall was Anderson’s stepfather, Johnson confirmed.
The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Indian Hut Road and Highmarket Street, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
Upon arrival, deputies learned three people had been shot, reportedly during a fight over a car crash.
Authorities were able to track down and locate the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Tysheem Walters III from Moncks Corner.
Investigators are seeking to charge Walters III with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection to the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
