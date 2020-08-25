Churches consider offering eLearning support for parents who can’t stay home for virtual instruction

She said, “We knew as schools began to start back that there would be parents who were working and children would be home alone and we already knew that there was an issue,” McNeal continues, “even when parents could be home with their students back in the spring, that parents still needed support even with the eLearning and so, we thought a child could be dropped off in the morning as if they were going to school. They could even have breakfast there. They can have supervised learning experience.”