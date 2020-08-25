Body camera video released of deadly shooting of Upstate man by Greenville County deputies

The video shows Culbertson walking in the road as two uniformed and five special team deputies got out of an unmarked vehicle and gave Culbertson commands to show his hands, officials said. ”Deputies observed Culbertson while holding a cellphone in his left hand, retrieve a firearm with his right hand. When he does so, deputies fire on the suspect striking him multiple times,” Tim Brown, Captain of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Office of Professional Standards, said.