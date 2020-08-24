TROPICS: Marco makes landfall, also tracking Laura and its impacts on the U.S.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re keeping an eye on Marco and Laura and their potential impacts on the U.S. over the next few days.
First Alert Tropical Headlines:
- Marco made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River around 7 p.m. ET.
- Marco will continue to weaken as it moves over land in Louisiana late tonight into Tuesday.
- Most of Marco’s moisture is being sheared northeast from the center of the system.
- Laura is expected to strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico into a hurricane.
- The system could be a Cat 2 by the time it makes landfall in either Texas or Louisiana.
- Some of Laura’s moisture could be felt in South Carolina by the weekend.
First Alert Weather Story:
Marco continues to impact parts of the U.S. this evening into Tuesday.
The storm made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River around 7 p.m. ET.
At 7 p.m. Monday, Marco had sustained winds at 40 mph. The storm was moving west-northwest at 8 mph. The pressure was at 1006 mb.
Marco will continue to weaken as it moves northwest over land and loses its supply of warm water. Some of its moisture, though, will be sheared northeast over parts of the southeastern U.S., including South Carolina, tonight into Tuesday.
Laura will continue to strengthen as it travels over the Gulf of Mexico.
At 5 p.m. Monday, Laura had sustained winds at 60 mph. The storm was moving west-northwest at 20 mph. The pressure was at 1001 mb. It was located about 175 east of the western tip of Cuba.
Laura is expected to gain more strength as it moves over the Gulf of Mexico. In fact, the storm is forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday.
Laura could make landfall as a category 2 hurricane over either Texas or Louisiana by Wednesday or Thursday.
Parts of South Carolina could see some of Laura’s remnant moisture by the weekend.
Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further updates.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.