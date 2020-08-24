SC GOP’s diversity highlighted on first night of party’s convention

CHARLOTTE N.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster set the tone for the Palmetto State's large role in the GOP Convention when he cast all the state's delegates for the President.
"We were settled in 1670, if Donald Trump had been around then, we would have voted for him then," McMaster said.
On the first night of the Republican National Convention, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former Governor Nikki Haley will give keynote speeches.
Scott is the only Black Republican in the Senate and Haley is Indian-American.
South Carolina Republican chairman Drew McKissick said he is proud both of these politicians will be representing the state on the national stage.
“There have been so many great politicians that have been elected from our state, which are not the only representative of our state and agenda, but America,” McKissick said.
Sen. Lindsey Graham who is not scheduled to speak at the convention was campaigning only 20 minutes away in Fort Mill on Monday.
When asked why he wasn't speaking at the convention considering his close relationship with the President, Graham laughed.
"I get to speak a lot. I don't think anybody will say Lindsey Graham's been denied a chance to have his say," the South Carolina Republican said.
He went on to also note the diversity his state is bringing to the convention. “Nikki Haley is an Indian-American, great personal story, Tim Scott is a terrific voice for the party, will help the party grow, I am very proud they are speaking,” he said.
Graham said he hopes the convention is positive, and the President and the party uses this week as a chance to celebrate their accomplishments.
"Bottom line is I think Republicans need to focus on the case for Donald Trump Now you had some Republicans come out against the President, and they have a right to do so, he can be a handful. His style has turned some people off, his rhetoric and his tweeting at times have hurt him, quite frankly. But, the results of his presidency are pretty astonishing," the Senator said.
Graham added the President has nominated numerous conservative justices to courts around the country, has tightened security on the southern border, and was supportive of the recent deal he says the White House helped orchestrate between Israel and the U.A.E.
Graham’s seat in the U.S. Senate is being challenged by former South Carolina Democratic party chair Jamie Harrison. In ads and in interviews Harrison has repeatedly said Sen. Graham is not doing enough for South Carolinian in the Senate.
