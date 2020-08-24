Police chase in Lexington leads to multiple crashes, school lockdowns

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A traffic stop in Lexington led to a police chase down Sunset Boulevard on Monday afternoon.
One lane of the main thoroughfare is still closed near Northside Boulevard as of 1:30 p.m. Deputies are working to clear three separate crashes that happened during the chase.
It started with a traffic stop around 11:45 a.m., but the driver tried to get away from State Highway Patrol.
After a car chase, the suspect ran from his vehicle and was on the loose for a brief time, the Lexington Police Department said.
Several nearby schools were locked down as police tracked the man down, but those have since been lifted.
The suspect was arrested after a negotiation with deputies. He has not yet been named.
Officers want drivers to avoid the area of Sunset Boulevard near Northside Boulevard at this time.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.