Officials: Deputy shot at during call in Marlboro County

BENNETTESVILLE, SC (WMBF) - Officials say a deputy was shot at during a call in Marlboro County on Sunday.
The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said it received numerous 911 calls from a residence on Gravel Pit Road requesting assistance. Those calls came from the suspect, later identified as James Steven Taylor.
Officials say once the deputy arrived and presented himself as a deputy, Taylor began yelling at him from inside the home. When the deputy moved and identified himself again, Taylor allegedly fired a single shot from a shotgun through the front window toward the deputy and his patrol car.
According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy was able to take cover and immediately requested backup.
Marlboro County deputies and SRT members then arrived on the scene where a brief standoff took place. Taylor eventually surrendered to law enforcement and was taken into custody.
The deputy is said to be in good health, according to officials.
Taylor is charged with attempted murder and is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center.
He is scheduled for a bond hearing on Monday.
