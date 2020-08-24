LIVE AT 7 PM: First night of RNC features Nikki Haley, Sen. Scott among others

(WIS) - The first night of the Republican National Convention features two prominent South Carolinians.
Former ambassador to the UN and former governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley will speak, along with Sen. Tim Scott.
They join a lineup that includes Donald Trump Jr. and Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise.
Also speaking Monday night are Mark and Patricia McCloskey of St. Louis. The couple made headlines earlier this year when they used guns to confronted Black Lives Matter protesters walking past their home. They face felony weapons charges.
The theme for Monday night is “Land of Promise.”
The theme for Monday night is "Land of Promise."
Earlier in the day, delegates in Charlotte participated in a roll call to officially nominate President Donald Trump as their candidate.
Trump and Vice President Mike Pence made surprise appearances to address the crowd.
