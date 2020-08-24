1 arrested, 1 sought in weekend shooting at West Columbia apartment complex

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County deputies have arrested a man and are looking for another in connection to a shooting that happened at a West Columbia apartment complex Saturday.
According to arrest warrants, Montel Hakim Reese-Green, 22, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Officials say that Reese-Green and another unidentified man shot a man multiple times in the lower body while they were in the parking lot of Riverbend Apartments. Those are off North Lucas Street near Sunset Boulevard.
The victim drove himself to a family member’s home and was eventually taken to the hospital for treatment.
Deputies say he is expected to survive.
A short time after the shooting, deputies located Reese-Green walking away from the complex and arrested him without incident. He was then taken to Lexington County Detention Center where he is currently being held after being denied bond by a magistrate judge.
Anyone with any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the missing suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
