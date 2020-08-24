Franklin Graham to speak at RNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Franklin Graham has been named a speaker in the 2020 Republican National Convention.
According to the official lineup released by the Trump Campaign, Graham will speak Thursday after former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani.
Son of the deceased evangelist Billy Graham, Franklin followed in his father’s footsteps and became an evangelist himself. He is a strong supporter of President Donald Trump and in 2018, began selling “Pray for 45” T-shirts.
In 2019, Graham was among more than 250 Christian leaders calling for June 2 to become a “Special Day of Prayer for the President.”
