First Alert Forecast: Tracking a few more storms in the Midlands, also watching Laura and Marco

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a few scattered showers and thunderstorms for parts of the Midlands as we move through the week. Also, we’re tracking Laura and Marco as they impact the U.S. Gulf Coast.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy. A few scattered showers and storms are possible (30-40%). Lows will be in the 70s.
· Tuesday brings scattered rain and storms (50%). Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Watch out for flooding. Highs will be in the 80s.
· A few showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid 90s, but we're not expecting a washout.
· A few showers and storms are also possible Friday into the weekend.
· We’re also tracking Laura and Marco, which will impact parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, a few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Otherwise, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Some fog is possible overnight into Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the 70s.
Watch out for more scattered rain and thunderstorms in the Midlands as we move through your Tuesday. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, all due to some of the moisture moving in from the Gulf. Be watchful for ponding on the roads. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
A few showers are Wednesday (20%) and Thursday (30%). High temperatures will climb into the lower 90s.
A few showers and storms are also possible Friday into your weekend with highs in the 90s. In fact, let's watch the weekend forecast as we track some remnant moisture from Laura.
Let's talk about the tropics. Marco will likely make landfall tonight over Louisiana, but most of its moisture will be sheared to the northeast of the center of the storm through tonight and Tuesday. As for Laura, this is a system to watch. It is expected to strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico and head toward Texas or Louisiana by Wednesday. The Midlands could see some of Laura's remnant moisture by the weekend.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain/Storms (30-40%). Areas of Fog. Lows in the 70s.
Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the 90s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Storms Possible (30%). Highs in the 90s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the 90s.
