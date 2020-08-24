First Alert Forecast: More rain this morning with high humidity this afternoon.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got showers and rain across the state this morning and we’re expecting it to lighten up by this afternoon. Tropical moisture will keep our humidity high as well.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Expect some heavy rain at times this morning (70% chance). Then a 40% chance by the afternoon.
· A few showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday and we heat up with highs in the low to mid 90s..
· A few isolated showers and storms are also possible Friday into the weekend.
· We’re also tracking Laura and Marco, which will impact parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast.
· Marco made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River around 7 p.m. ET Monday. Laura looks to make landfall Wednesday evening as a category 2 storm.
First Alert Weather Story:
This morning we have a 70% chance of showers, rain and some thunder here and there too. Humidity will be high today and temps will top off in the mid 80s. By the afternoon there’s a reduced 40% chance of rain and some thunder.
The Bermuda High pressure system will move over the area from the east Wednesday into Thursday and will clear us up, keep our humidity around and warm us up with a southwest flow into the low to mid 90s. Summer is back in full force. With the heat and humidity we cannot rule out a 20% chance of an isolated thunderstorm.
Friday we continue to sit under the high pressure system. But our chance of rain goes up to 30%. Expect partly cloudy skies.
What’s left of Laura makes its way closer to our region by this weekend, around Saturday. We could get some clouds and additional breezy wind at 10-20mph but not much else is expected. Right now the chance of rain is 30%.
A Look at The Tropics
Marco made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River around 7 p.m. ET Monday. It weakened to a post tropical cyclone as of 5am Tuesday according to the National Hurricane Center. It will continue to weaken over land, but most of its moisture will be sheared to the northeast of the center of the storm through the day today.
As for Laura, this is a system to watch. It is expected to strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico and head toward Texas or Louisiana by Wednesday. The Midlands could see some of Laura’s remnant moisture by the weekend.
Today: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms this morning (70%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the 90s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (20%). Highs in the 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Storms Possible (30%). Highs in the 90s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (20%). Highs in the 90s.
