CPD investigating hit and run at intersection of North Main and Columbia College Dr.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a hit and run incident that occurred shortly after 9 p.m.
Officers say the accident happened at the intersection of North Main and Columbia College Drive.
A male has been taken from the scene to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
CPD is working to find video surveillance in the area.
