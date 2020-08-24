CPD investigating hit and run at intersection of North Main and Columbia College Dr.

CPD investigating hit and run at intersection of North Main and Columbia College Dr.
CPD investigating hit and run at intersection of North Main and Columbia College Dr. (Source: Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff | August 24, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDT - Updated August 24 at 9:54 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a hit and run incident that occurred shortly after 9 p.m.

Officers say the accident happened at the intersection of North Main and Columbia College Drive.

A male has been taken from the scene to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CPD is working to find video surveillance in the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.