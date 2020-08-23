FIRST ALERT - Periods of rain and clouds will continue, We are watching two tropical storms that may become hurricanes before landfall early next week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-The remainder of the weekend will feature slightly higher temperatures and a good chance of storms
-Daytime highs will stay below 90 for until Tuesday, after Tuesday we will reach the low 90s until the end of the week
-Storm chance will stay around 40-50% for the next several days as tropical moisture moves up from the south
-In the tropics we are watching Marco and Laura, both are tropical storms expected to become hurricanes soon
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
A ridge of high pressure is in place over the area, but it will not keep all the moisture away. Rain/storm chances will stay high for the next several days as tropical showers move up from the south. Additionally, the same ridge of High-pressure system will be sitting over the state of SC so that will help to keep the tropical systems away from our area.
In the temperature department if you have been missing the 90s, they are back, starting Tuesday!
We are just 29 days away from the official start of Fall 2020.
TROPICAL UPDATE
8 AM UPDATE
Tropical Storm Marco, winds are currently 70 MPH and it’s moving NNW at 13 MPH. It is currently heading into the center of the Gulf Monday and is expected it to strengthen to a weak category 1 hurricane before making landfall Monday in Louisiana.
Tropical Storm Laura, winds at 45 MPH and moving NNW at 18 MPH. The track has it moving over Cuba Monday and then becoming a category 1 hurricane with winds up to 75 MPH, but strengthening into a category 2 with winds of 100 MPH before landfall also near Louisiana Wednesday.
