FIRST ALERT - More on and off showers today, watching Marcos and Laura in the Gulf this week too!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Expect some showers today and tomorrow, we’re getting a little tropical moisture from Marcos and Laura
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-Mid 90s today and tomorrow with a good chance of showers.
-We dry up Wednesday and Thursday with warmer than average temps.
-In the tropics we are watching Marco and Laura, both are expected to become stronger before landfall in Louisiana this week.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
Moisture comes in from the southwest today and will bring plenty of clouds and a 50% chance of showers today. Most of the moisture is coming from Marcos so expect the light showers with a little thunder possible by the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Tuesday we are still cloudy with mid 80s for highs. Expect more moisture from the Gulf, this time Hurricane Laura. Chance of showers and some showers and thunder is around 60%.
High pressure builds Wednesday and we clear up and warm up! Highs are in the low 90s by the afternoon and skies are mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Thursday is similar as the high holds over the region. Morning lows are in the mid 70s and highs in the low 90s.
TROPICAL UPDATE
5 AM UPDATE
Tropical Storm Marco, winds are currently 60 MPH and it’s moving NNW at 10 MPH. It is currently heading into the center of the Gulf Monday and is expected it to make landfall today in Louisiana as a weak tropical storm with winds around 50-40mph.
Tropical Storm Laura, winds at 65 MPH and moving WNW at 21 MPH. The track has it moving over S. Cuba today and then becoming a category 1 hurricane with winds up to 75 MPH, but strengthening into a category 2 with winds of 105 MPH before landfall also near Louisiana Wednesday evening.
