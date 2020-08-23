CPD investigating shooting on Harden Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred this morning.
Officials say the man was shot at approximately 6 a.m. at the 600 block of Harden Street.
The victim was discovered by an EMS worker that helped him receive medical attention.
CPD is currently reviewing surveillance video of the area and is working to determine the exact crime scene.
They believed the man was initially inside a car with someone before getting out on Harden Street.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.