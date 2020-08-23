Body of missing boater found at Bonneau Beach identified

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body that has been found in the search for a missing boater on Bonneau Beach Saturday.
Ethan Thomas, 22, was found around 2:38 p.m. and recovered by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office dive team.
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says that a boat sank with four passengers sank at 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Three of the four passengers have been accounted for and are safe.
Chief Deputy Baker with the BCSO says the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is the lead agency.
